Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko meets the honorary consuls of the Republic of Belarus in South Asia states

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

05-08-2019

On August 5, 2019, the honorary consuls of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of India, the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka took part in the consultions with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Oleg Kravchenko.

During the consultations, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation between Belarus and the mentioned South Asia states, pointed out the great potential for the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. The parties reached the agreements on the importance of the implementation of a number of bilateral projects in the humanitarian fields, including education, cultural exchanges, tourism, etc.

The parties noted the importance of the institution of honorary consuls for enhancing ties of Belarus with countries and regions where diplomatic missions of our country currently are not presented.

MIL OSI