In the South-West of Moscow, police detained suspects in theft

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division in the Yasenevo District detained two visitors from CIS countries on suspicion of theft.

The 42-year-old resident of the capital informed the police that, returning from a cafe, he had met two men who offered to continue the party. Once in the car, along with one of his new acquaintances, he began drinking alcohol, after which he lost consciousness. When he woke up at a bus stop in an unknown place, the victim discovered that his money and personal belongings had disappeared.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Yasenevo District initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained on the Litovsky Boulevard two men aged 36 and 53 who were suspected of committing the theft.

During a search of their place of residence, bottles of alcohol as well as mobile phones and SIM cards were seized.

Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects. There are reasons to believe that the detainees may be involved in similar crimes committed in Moscow and the Moscow Region. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is ongoing,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

