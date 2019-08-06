Local resident in Shlisselburg was detained on suspicion of drug trafficking

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the St. Petersburg Linear Administration on Transport of the MIA of Russia with the participation of the Rosgvardia, in the city of Shlisselburg of the Leningrad Region, detained a local resident suspected of illegal distribution of drugs.

During the personal search of the offender, a prohibited substance, hashish, weighing more than five kilograms was discovered in his bag, which was confirmed by a forensic study. As a result of a search in his place of residence, more than five kilograms of various drugs were found, which were stored in the refrigerator. The forensic investigation found that about 3.5 kilograms of amphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of marijuana, 64 grams of cocaine and about 100 grams of methadone were seized.

According to preliminary information, the suspect planned to illegally sell them through caches near railway stations in the Leningrad Region.

It was established that he had been repeatedly prosecuted for the commission of similar crimes, and was released from prison only in March of this year.

The Investigation Administration of the St. Petersburg Linear Administration on Transport of the MIA of Russia has opened a criminal case against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is ongoing,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

MIL OSI