Meeting with former president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

6 August 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with his friend and colleague – the former president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev on 6 August.

The meeting was prompted by Kurmanbek Bakiyev’s 70thbirthday, which he marked several days ago. In the Palace of Independence Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Kurmanbek Bakiyev and presented symbolic gifts. The picture Nomads Hunt With a Golden Eagle combines national peculiarities and ethnic zest of the Kyrgyz people. The golden eagle is a special symbol in the world view of the nomads. Kurmanbek Bakiyev was also gifted a dirk and a bouquet of Belarusian flowers.

“This is my country… Horses, golden eagles…” Kurmanbek Bakiyev said as he saw the picture.

“Your country and your environment. This proud bird looks like you,” Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked.

Kurmanbek Bakiyev thanked Aleksandr Lukashenko for the gifts.

Aleksandr Lukashenko went on saying: “All of us will come to your place for the birthday party. Can you cook Kyrgyz pilaf for us? Bring pilaf. We will bring wine.”

Kurmanbek Bakiyev responded by saying he would be pleased to receive the guests and would personally cook the food. “I will cook everything,” he stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Kurmanbek Bakiyev stood for some time outside the office of the Belarusian head of state near the state flags of Belarus and Kyrgyzstan. Instead of fabrics the flags were displayed using holograms. A special projector was presented by a company residing in Belarus’ Hi-Tech Park when Aleksandr Lukashenko visited the park. “It was made by our IT specialists. Today is the day of Belarusian-Kyrgyz friendship in honor of your jubilee,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

After the congratulatory part of the meeting Aleksandr Lukashenko and Kurmanbek Bakiyev spent some time talking about matters of current interest.

