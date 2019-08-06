Parliamentary elections scheduled for November 17

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Lidziya Yarmoshyna, head of the Central Election Commission. Photo: svaboda.org

President Aliaksandr Lukashenka has signed a decree to officially announce the elections to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly. The vote will take place on November 17, according to the presidential press-service.

The decree also set the date for the elections to the Council of the Republic, the upper chamber of the Belarusian bicameral parliament. The vote will be held on November 7.

The lower chamber consists of 110 deputies elected to four-year terms under a majoritarian system.

Earlier, President Lukashenka suggested that the elections be organized on November 7. Lidziya Yarmoshyna, head of the Central Election Commission, in turn, disagreed, saying that November 17 was the best option.

She also said that the presidential election would most likely be held on August 30, 2020.

