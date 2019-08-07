A resident of Kurgan, exposed by police, was sentenced for telephone fraud

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Police officers established that a 33-year-old resident of Kurgan had used to call the numbers belonging to residents of the Leningrad, Tver and Novosibirsk regions, and introducing himself as an employee of the technical department of a mobile operator. The attacker used to say that the operator was switching to new equipment, because of which the subscriber numbers of citizens were allegedly at risk of blocking. To avoid problems, the man suggested that citizens switch to the mentioned equipment in the “manual mode”.

Under his dictation, the victims carried out operations, as a result of which their money was transferred to the subscriber’s numbers of the offender. During the conversation, the man tried to find out how many cards were in the victim’s use and how much money was in them. If there was a large amount on the account, then the defendant urged the victims to go to an ATM, supposedly to unblock the Mobile Bank service, and also to carry out a number of actions, after which the citizens’ funds were transferred to the fraudster’s account.

During the operative-search activities the identity of the suspect has been established by the police. 31 people were recognized as victims in the framework of the criminal case. The total damage amounted to more than 500 thousand rubles.

Currently, the defendant has been given a guilty verdict in the criminal case instituted on the grounds of crimes provided for in parts 1 and 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. He was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment in a strict regime penal colony. The verdict did not come into effect.

