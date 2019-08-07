Ambassador of Belarus I.Leshchenyа meets the Chairman of the National Council of Slovakia

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

07-08-2019

On August 6, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Slovak Republic, Igor Leshchenya, met with the Chairman of the National council (Parliament) of the Slovak Republic, Andrej Danko.

During the meeting, the Ambassador I.Leshchenya informed the interlocutor about the dynamics of development of relations between Belarus and Slovakia, as well as European partners, about the growing role of our country in discussing relevant issues of the European and international agenda.

The sides discussed topical issues of the implementation of the agreements reached in the course of the visit on June 3-4, 2019 in Minsk of the Slovak Parliament speaker, both in the context of enhancing trade and economic ties, as well as in the framework of inter-parliamentary cooperation with emphasis on the forthcoming visit to Belarus of the friendship group with the Republic of Belarus of the National Council of the Slovak Republic.

