Creditors should request borrowers’ consent for additional paid services in consumer loan applications

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Borrowers should provide their written consent for any additional paid services explicitly in consumer loan applications, but not in any separate document or otherwise. The regulator has sent an information letter to all creditors to remind them that this requirement is stipulated in Federal Law No. 353-FZ, dated 21 December 2013, ‘On Consumer Loans’.

Creditors should specify the cost of any additional fee-based services in the consumer loan application form and make it possible for borrowers to reject such services. In particular, it concerns offering various insurance options to borrowers, including life and health insurance, as well as other services offered to borrowers when they sign consumer loan agreements.

The information on fee-based services should be provided in the consumer loan application. Thus, borrowers will be able to make a rational choice and be completely aware of all expenses that may arise if they give their consent to receive any extra services. This is highlighted in the Bank of Russia’s information letter.

In addition, the regulator has repeatedly reminded that borrowers refusing additional life and health insurance services should be informed about the difference in the cost of the loans in question with and without insurance.

6 August 2019

