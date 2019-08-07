In Kaliningrad, the police seized a large consignment of counterfeit alcohol

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region as a result of the operational and preventive action “Alcohol” established the circumstances of illegal trafficking of counterfeit alcohol-containing products in an especially large amount.

According to preliminary information, a local resident delivered counterfeit alcohol and ethyl alcohol into the Kaliningrad Region under the guise of carpet cleaner. Subsequently he sold it in the region as alcoholic products of well-known brands using fake excise stamps.

During searches in the warehouse and office premises rented by the offender, more than 18 thousand bottles of alcoholic products were seized, as well as more than 10 thousand liters of ethyl alcohol.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Leningradsky District has initiated criminal cases against the man on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1, parts 1 and 2 of Article 171.3, part 2 of Article 180 and Article 327.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

The preliminary criminal investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

