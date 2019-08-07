Investigation of criminal case against organized group accused of fraud completed in Stavropol Territory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory completed the investigation of a criminal case against a criminal group, which included four people. Citizens are charged with committing crimes under part 3 and part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”, part 3 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”.

It was established that the organizer of the group had involved in the joint unlawful activity two persons, who were on friendly terms with him, as well as his spouse.

Under the pretext of selling and purchasing chemical plant protection products and fertilizers, as well as seeds of agricultural crops, they misled representatives of agricultural enterprises, fictitiously calculated the amount of fertilizers and drew up sales contracts for the supply of wheat, but did not fulfill obligations to provide goods to the buyer.

Thus, the scheme developed by the offenders allowed them to steal property and funds of seven organizations and individual entrepreneurs of the Stavropol Territory to a total of about 25 million rubles.

In addition, the organizer of the group, together with one of its participants, carried out the sale of marijuana with a total weight of about 200 grams to a citizen acting as part of an operational-search action, as a result of which the specified narcotic drug was seized from illegal trafficking by the police.

The investigator initiated 9 criminal cases which were combined in one proceeding.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Promyshlenny District Court of Stavropol for consideration on the merits.

