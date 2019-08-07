Officer of MIA of Russia GA for Irkutsk Region won silver at international freestyle wrestling tournament

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officer of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, Captain of Internal Service, Ekaterina Bukina, became the silver medalist at an international women’s freestyle wrestling tournament. Sports events took place in Poland.

Ekaterina performed in the weight category of up to 76 kilograms. During the competition, the athlete held four fights, defeating the 2016 Olympic champion Erica Weibe from Canada and losing only one fight – to her compatriot, Olympic champion Natalya Vorobyova.

Ekaterina Bukina – champion and medalist of the championships of Russia, medalist of the world championships, championships of Europe and the European Games, bronze medalist of the XXXI Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Ekaterina is an Honored Master of Sports of Russia and a month ago she won the gold medal at the traditional international women’s wrestling tournament of the Grand Prix of Spain.

As an employee of the professional training division of the MIA of Russia GA, she takes an active part in physical training of police officers.

