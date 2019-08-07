On August 1, 2019, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD8.6 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As of August 1, 2019, the volume of international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus according to the preliminary data accounted for USD8,627.9 million in the equivalent.

In July 2019, gold and foreign exchange reserves increased by USD337.1 million (by 4.1%) after a growth in June 2019 by USD200.8 million (by 2.5%).

In July 2019, the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus fulfilled external and internal foreign exchange obligations worth about USD500 million.

The purchase of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”, receipt of funds in foreign exchange to the budget, including export duties on oil and oil products, as well as proceeds from the sale of bonds denominated in foreign exchange by the Ministry of Finance, were conductive to the growth of the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in July.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2019, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2020 should be at least USD7.1 billion.

