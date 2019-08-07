Police detained suspect in appropriation and embezzlement of money of one of the communications operators in Sakhalin

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the City of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk prosecuted the fact of a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Misappropriation and embezzlement on an especially large scale”, in relation to a former employee of one of the local branches of cellular communication operators.

It was established that the defendant was a manager of a retail sales and customer service office of one of the cellular communication operators. The powers entrusted to him, provided him with an access to the cashless cash flow of the company, including the power to carry out bank transfer operations.

In the period from June 13 to June 21, the offender in several stages withdrew to his account 8 million 765 thousand rubles belonging to the enterprise, which he subsequently spent. The loss of money did not go unnoticed, the company management turned to the police for help. Officers of the ES&CC Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk quickly established the circumstances of the theft and the involvement of the suspect in that illegal act.

The offender repented of his deed and confessed. As it turned out, he transferred money to his bank card, and then made betting on the Internet.

The sanctions of the incriminated Article stipulate a term of up to 10 years in prison for the suspect.

