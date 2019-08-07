Police stopped illegal crafting and sale of arms in Rostov-on-Don

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Rostov Region and with the participation of the regional FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of a group whose members are suspected of arms trafficking.

As a result of operational-search measures, three unemployed locals were detained, one of whom had been previously convicted for a similar crime.

According to available information, the man made firearms and, together with two accomplices, sold them in the territory of the Rostov Region.

During searches of the places of residence of the suspects, one of the organized group participants tried to get rid of material evidence by throwing illegally obtained arms from the balcony. The police seized three handicraft pistols, as well as a large number of components of firearms and ammunition of various calibers for it.

Currently, the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don has opened a criminal case against the suspects on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court granted the investigator’s request to select for them a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

