Results of provisional administration-conducted inspection of JSC TROIKA-D BANK (06.08.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Results of provisional administration-conducted inspection of JSC TROIKA-D BANK

The provisional administration to manage JSC TROIKA-D BANK (hereinafter, the Bank) appointed by Bank of Russia Order No. OD-862, dated 17.04.2019, following its banking licence revocation, established in the course of its inspection of the Bank that the Bank’s officials conducted operations to divert funds through lending to borrowers incapable of meeting their obligations.

The provisional administration estimates the value of the Bank’s assets to be no more than 4.2 billion rubles, vs 8.9 billion rubles of its liabilities to creditors.

On 3 July 2019, the Arbitration Court of the city of Moscow recognised the Bank as bankrupt. The State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency was appointed as receiver.

The Bank of Russia submitted the information on the financial transactions suggestive of criminal offence conducted by the Bank’s executives to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation and the Investigative Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for consideration and procedural decision-making.

06 August 2019

