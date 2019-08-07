Suspects of robbery attack will face trial in Moscow

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigative unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case charging three men of committing robbery on an especially large scale.

It was established that the defendants had attacked a man who had been in a car. Threatening him with an object similar to a pistol, they stole more than 59 million rubles in cash from the victim, and then disappeared in an unknown direction in a car.

The Investigative unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow initiated a criminal case under part 4 of Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow detained three citizens from CIS countries aged from 29 to 38. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the offenders.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to the Lefortovskiy District Court of Moscow for consideration on the merits,” reported the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

