The Bank of Russia extends the scope of published statistics on direct investment (07.08.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia extends the scope of published statistics on direct investment

In order to improve information support for the data users the Bank of Russia has developed an additional presentation of statistics on direct investment of the Russian Federation. New format combine in a single presentation the direct investment statistics indicators previously published as a part of international investment position (asset/liability principle) and the publication of direct investment positions by instruments (directional principle). This approach promotes a better understanding of the relationships within the direct investment framework.

These data are available on the official website of the Bank of Russia on the Internet within Statistics/Macroeconomic Financial Statistics/External Sector Statistics subdirectory under Direct Investments. The actual publications are as of 31 December, 2018 and 31 March, 2019. The data will be disseminated quarterly in accordance with the Official Statistics Release Calendar.

07 August 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI