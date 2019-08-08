Anatoly Seryshev met with Minister of Home Affairs of Vietnam Le Vinh Tan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The parties exchanged views on key areas of organising the state and municipal governance system and implementing the state personnel policy in Russia and Vietnam. In particular, civil service personnel training, staffing, digitalising personnel management and improving personnel policy in general were discussed.

Russia was represented by officials of the Public Service and Personnel Directorate, the Domestic Policy Directorate, the Foreign Policy Directorate, the Foreign Ministry and Rosarkhiv [Federal Archival Agency].

Vietnam was represented by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Russian Federation Ngo Duc Manh, and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs of Vietnam and the Embassy of Vietnam to Russia.

