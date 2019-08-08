Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meetings and related events in 2020

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Date

Event

7 February 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Key rate press release(Press release is to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

20 March 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Key rate press releaseMedium-term macroeconomic forecast(Press release and medium-term macroeconomic forecast are to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference is to start at 15:00 Moscow time)

30 March 2020

Release of the Monetary Policy Report

24 April 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Key rate press release(Press release is to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

19 June 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Key rate press releaseMedium-term macroeconomic forecast(Press release and medium-term macroeconomic forecast are to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference is to start at 15:00 Moscow time)

29 June 2020

Release of the Monetary Policy Report

31 July 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Key rate press release(Press release is to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

18 September 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Key rate press releaseMedium-term macroeconomic forecast(Press release and medium-term macroeconomic forecast are to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference is to start at 15:00 Moscow time)

28 September 2020

Release of the Monetary Policy Report

30 October 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Key rate press release(Press release is to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

18 December 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Key rate press releaseMedium-term macroeconomic forecast(Press release and medium-term macroeconomic forecast are to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference is to start at 15:00 Moscow time)

23 December 2020

Release of the Monetary Policy Report

MIL OSI