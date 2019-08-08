Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meetings and related events in 2020

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
Date
Event
7 February 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Key rate press release(Press release is to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
20 March 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Key rate press releaseMedium-term macroeconomic forecast(Press release and medium-term macroeconomic forecast are to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference is to start at 15:00 Moscow time)
30 March 2020
Release of the Monetary Policy Report
24 April 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Key rate press release(Press release is to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
19 June 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Key rate press releaseMedium-term macroeconomic forecast(Press release and medium-term macroeconomic forecast are to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference is to start at 15:00 Moscow time)
29 June 2020
Release of the Monetary Policy Report
31 July 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Key rate press release(Press release is to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
18 September 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Key rate press releaseMedium-term macroeconomic forecast(Press release and medium-term macroeconomic forecast are to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference is to start at 15:00 Moscow time)
28 September 2020
Release of the Monetary Policy Report
30 October 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Key rate press release(Press release is to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
18 December 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Key rate press releaseMedium-term macroeconomic forecast(Press release and medium-term macroeconomic forecast are to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference is to start at 15:00 Moscow time)
23 December 2020
Release of the Monetary Policy Report