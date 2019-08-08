Criminal investigation into illicit trafficking in tobacco products on especially large scale has been completed in Stavropol Territory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Nevinnomyssk completed the investigation of a criminal case against two residents of the city. The citizens are accused of committing an unlawful act under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Acquisition, storage, transportation for the purpose of sale of unmarked tobacco products subject to marking with special (excise) stamps, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy on an especially large scale”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.

The illegal activities have been revealed and documented by ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory together with colleagues from the regional FSB Department.

The investigators found that a 40-year-old local resident, who was an individual entrepreneur, and her 39-year-old male acquaintance purchased a large batch of unmarked tobacco products with a view to their subsequent sale in pavilions rented by the woman in one of the city markets.

In total, more than 60 thousand packs of cigarettes without special (excise) stamps were seized during the operational search activities. The value of tobacco products, with account of the unpaid excise tax, amounted to about 7 million rubles.

Currently, the investigator has compiled a sufficient evidence base on the unlawful activity of the defendants, and the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Nevinnomyssky city court for consideration on the merits.

