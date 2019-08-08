Developer from Krasnodar Territory is suspected of stealing from three investors about fourteen million rubles

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Goryachy Klyuch completed the investigation of a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

The investigation found that a 38-year-old local resident, being the owner of a land plot, entered into investment contracts with three victims for the construction of a residential apartment building. Under the terms of the contracts, the victims transferred to the offender more than 13 million 800 thousand rubles for the construction of housing. The woman undertook to transfer several apartments into the ownership of investors after completing the work and commissioning the house, however, she re-registered them and sold them to other citizens.

With respect to the woman, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of a subscription of her own recognizance not to leave the place and proper behavior. The property of the defendant was seized to compensate for the damage caused to the victims.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

