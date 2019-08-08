Directors of strip club network were suspected of involving waitresses and dancers in prostitution

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Republic of Mordovia and the city of Tver, detained members of a group on suspicion of involving women in prostitution.

It was established that a resident of Udmurtia organized a network of strip clubs where services of intimate nature were provided for remuneration. His acquaintances, as directors and administrators of clubs in Saransk, Izhevsk and Tver, attracted to the illegal activities at least nine women who were promised a high income and work as waitresses and dancers.

The investigators initiated criminal cases on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 240 of the RF Criminal Code.

Police officers, together with representatives of the regional FSB and the Rosgvardia, detained the alleged organizer and active members of the group. In respect of four of them, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody and one more was under recognizance of not leaving and of appropriate behavior.

During searches of the places of residence of the defendants and in the premises of the clubs, electronic data carriers, computer equipment, documentation, draft records, money and other items of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized.

Currently, investigative measures are being taken to establish the actual circumstances of the illegal activities of the suspects,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

