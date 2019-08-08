In Kabardino-Balkaria, military personnel of foreign states joined “Buckle up, Russia!” action

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Military climbers from the Republic of Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan, the Kingdom of Morocco and the Russian Federation – participants in the “Elbrus Ring 2019” international competitions, which started in the Elbrus area on the basis of the “Terskol” Mountain Training and Survival Center, wrote a hashtag of the action – “Buckle Up, Russia!” and made a joint photo.

Supporting the initiators of the large-scale All-Russian action, personnel of the 128th Military Automobile Inspectorate and military climbers from different parts of the world addressed the road users with a call “I have buckled, and you get buckled-up too!”.

