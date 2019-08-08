Meeting with Acting Governor of Orenburg Region Denis Pasler

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Denis Pasler Pasler DenisActing Governor of Orenburg Region , who has been serving as Acting Governor of Orenburg Region since March 21, briefed the President on efforts to address matters related to employment and job opportunities for local residents. In particular, Ormeto-YUMZ, a major heavy engineering company that used to employ almost 3,000 people but has been idle since 2018, carried out a test launch and started steel melting. It is to launch its forge and press shop within the next several days. The company has already secured orders, and plans to welcome back 800 to 1,000 people. Other companies in the region will benefit from efforts of this kind, including 10 enterprises that are in a similar situation. A roadmap has been drawn up to find prospective investors for five companies that went into bankruptcy.

The President offered to facilitate efforts to overcome challenges in reviving manufacturing.

The President and the Acting Governor also discussed initiatives to build schools and roads and renovate hospitals.

Specifically, Mr Pasler said that the design plan to build a children’s regional hospital as part of a national project is expected to be completed in September and construction should begin next year. Additional funds will be allocated next year for designing five or six outpatient clinics that would meet all the relevant standards and technological requirements. The regional hospital is also in need of assistance and support. Renovation and modernisation of its outpatient clinic is about to be completed so that it opens before the end of August.

During the meeting, the President and the Acting Governor also discussed the construction of the Viktor Chernomyrdin (1938 – 2010) memorial complex and educational centre in Cherny Otrog, Orenburg Region, the home village of this prominent Soviet and Russian politician.

