MIA of Russia officers detained robbery suspects

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Rostov Region, detained four men on suspicion of a robbery attack on an entrepreneur.

It was established that in the city of Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Region, the offenders, on a made-up pretext, demanded from a local resident a return of the funds that he had allegedly borrowed but were refused. Then they inflicted bodily injuries on the man and, threatening with pistol-like objects, stole his jewelry and money.

Investigators of the MIA Division of the city of Novoshakhtinsk initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures in the Moscow and Rostov regions with the participation of the Rosgvardia and the FSB of Russia, all the suspects were detained. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for them.

During the searches, three traumatic pistols of various calibers with sixteen rounds, two hunting carbines with seventy rounds, which were allegedly used by the offenders in the commission of the crime, were found. The seized items were sent for forensic study.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish the actual circumstances of the illegal activity,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

