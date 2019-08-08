Order of Mother conferred on 111 Belarusian women with many children

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

8 August 2019

The Order of Mother has been conferred on 111 women from Brest Oblast, Vitebsk Oblast and Minsk Oblast for giving birth to and bringing up five and more children. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed corresponding Decree No. 299.

The award has been bestowed upon women from all walks of life, including women working at manufacturing enterprises, in the agricultural sector, construction, at trade and banking organizations, in education, healthcare, social security, the utilities sector, and housekeepers.

Among them are elevator operator of the Ivatsevichi central district hospital Natalya Borisevich, chief consultant of the Pinsk Inspectorate of the Taxes and Duties Ministry Yuliya Gavrilyuk, lecturer of the Slavonic Philology Chair of the Polotsk State University Alena Molchanova, head of the music group of the Polotsk State Professional Lyceum of Agricultural Production Lyudmila Tsipar, animal breeder of the Gudogai farm Galina Voitekhovskaya, social security worker of the Ivye District Social Security Center Natalya Marchik, post carrier of the Svisloch post office, Osipovichi District, Yelena Antonenko.

MIL OSI