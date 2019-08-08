Police suppressed the activities of shop-breakers group in Leningrad Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

On August 6, 2019, during the operational-search activities, officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation and the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained “red-handed” four members of an organized group specializing in thefts from chain stores and mobile communication offices. As it turned out, the group consisted of natives of one of the Transcaucasian countries aged from 29 to 38. Two of them were legally staying in the region, and two were not registered.

The police stopped the activities of the offenders at the time they were committing another crime: at night, they penetrated into a mobile phone store in the city of Syasstroy and stole 182 smartphones to a total of over 1 million rubles. A criminal investigation was initiated under part 2 of Article 158 “Theft” of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, the detainees’ involvement in another similar crime has been established: it has been established that on the same night they penetrated into a supermarket in the village of Kolchanovo, Volkhovsky District of the Leningrad Region, and stole tobacco products worth several thousand rubles. A criminal case was initiated on the fact as well. The stolen items were seized, the means of breaking-in (jemmy and crowbar) were also seized.

The involvement of the group members in other facts of unlawful activities in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region is being checked. According to operational data, the offenders have on their account a whole series of such crimes. There is evidence that they have been stealing portable appliances and products from stores, and then sold them in controlled by them outlets under the guise of a legal business.

