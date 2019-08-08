Risk parameters change on Derivatives Market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market starting from 7:00 pm on August 9, 2019:

Concentration limits (LK1, LK2):

№

Underlying asset code

Underlying asset

Current values

New values





Concentration limit 1 LK1

Concentration limits 2 LK2

Concentration limit 1 LK1

Concentration limits 2 LK2



1

PLT

platinum

181

905

1 800

9 000



2

PLD

palladium

175

875

850

4 250



Parameter that used to calculate inter-product spreads discounts (window_size):

№

Underlying asset code

Underlying asset

window_size

Current value

New value

1

CL

Light Sweet Crude Oil

0.5

0.3

2

BR

Brent oil

0.5

0.4

3

MIX

MOEX Russia Index

0.5

0.1

4

MXI

MOEX Russia Index (mini)

0.5

0.1

5

RTS

RTS Index

0.5

0.6

6

OFZ2

2-year Russian Federation government bonds

0.5

0.3

7

OFZ4

4-year Russian Federation government bonds

0.5

0.3

8

OFZ6

6-year Russian Federation government bonds

0.5

0.3

9

OF10

10-year Russian Federation government bonds

0.5

0.3

10

OF15

15-year Russian Federation government bonds

0.5

0.3

Blue Chips Index futures will be excluded from inter-product spread starting from 7:00 pm on August 9, 2019.

