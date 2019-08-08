Risk parameters change on Derivatives Market

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market starting from 7:00 pm on August 9, 2019:
Concentration limits (LK1, LK2):
№
Underlying asset code
Underlying asset
Current values
New values
Concentration limit 1 LK1
Concentration limits 2 LK2
Concentration limit 1 LK1
Concentration limits 2 LK2
1
PLT
platinum
181
905
1 800
9 000
2
PLD
palladium
175
875
850
4 250
Parameter that used to calculate inter-product spreads discounts (window_size):
№
Underlying asset code
Underlying asset
window_size
Current value
New value
1
CL
Light Sweet Crude Oil
0.5
0.3
2
BR
Brent oil
0.5
0.4
3
MIX
MOEX Russia Index
0.5
0.1
4
MXI
MOEX Russia Index (mini)
0.5
0.1
5
RTS
RTS Index
0.5
0.6
6
OFZ2
2-year Russian Federation government bonds
0.5
0.3
7
OFZ4
4-year Russian Federation government bonds
0.5
0.3
8
OFZ6
6-year Russian Federation government bonds
0.5
0.3
9
OF10
10-year Russian Federation government bonds
0.5
0.3
10
OF15
15-year Russian Federation government bonds
0.5
0.3
Blue Chips Index futures will be excluded from inter-product spread starting from 7:00 pm on August 9, 2019.