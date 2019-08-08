Robbers who had stolen two and a half million rubles from Perm pensioner will stand trial

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The GA for Investigation of the MIA Administration for the Territory completed the investigation into the case of men accused of robbery of elderly women.

The first incident occurred in November last year in the very center of Perm. The offenders born in 1990 and 1979 pulled out a bag with 2.5 million rubles from the hands of an 82-year-old grandmother and hid in an unknown direction. It is known that the victim has been heading for a bank to carry out cash transactions. This fact has been prosecuted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Robbery on an especially large scale”).

During the operational-search measures criminal investigators detained the suspects in Yekaterinburg and the Moscow Region. During a search in the rented apartments of the offenders, the telephones, by which they had communicated at the time the crime, were discovered and seized. The suspects were brought to the capital of the Kama Area and taken to custody.

In the course of further work, investigators established the involvement of those arrested in the attack on an elderly woman in Ufa. According to a similar scenario, the attackers stole 40 thousand rubles from the victim. The actions of the offenders were qualified under part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery committed by a group of persons by prior agreement, using violence not dangerous to life and health”.

It is known that both attackers come from Moldova, one of them is a citizen of the Russian Federation and is registered in Yekaterinburg. His accomplice, born in 1979, has no permanent residence.

The other day, investigators charged the arrested suspects with two episodes at once and sent the case to court for consideration on the merits.

MIL OSI