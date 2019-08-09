Bank of Russia Bulletin released (07.08.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 53 (2105) of 7 August 2019 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section lists credit institutions complying with the requirements of resolutions of the Russian Federation Government as of 1 July 2019.

The issue publishes information notices of the DIA for the depositors of JSC CB Assotsiatsiya Bank and LLC RAM Bank.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-1788, dated 01.08.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2843, dated 14 October 2014;

No. OD-1789, dated 01.08.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2842, dated 14 October 2019.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5088-U, dated 4 March 2019, ‘On Invalidating Certain Bank of Russia Regulations on Conducting One-off Surveys of Current Expenses of Credit Institutions and Trust Management Activities of Credit Institutions’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 02.08.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5099-U, dated 22 March 2019, ‘On Requirements for Measuring Capital when Conducting Professional Activity in the Securities Market and when Obtaining a Licence of a Professional Securities Market Participant’ (becomes effective 30 days after its official publication, excluding certain provisions which have other effective dates; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 01.08.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5183-U, dated 28 June 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 439-P, Dated 29 October 2014, ‘On the Procedure for the Inclusion of Persons in a List of Persons Representing Bond Owners and Exclusion Therefrom, Procedure for Informing Bond Owners by their Representative and Providing a Notice on the Representative of Bond Owners, and Requirements for its Form and Contents’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 01.08.2019);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5190-U, dated 8 July 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 526-P, Dated 28 December 2015, ‘Sectoral Accounting Standard ‘Procedure for Compiling Accounting (Financial) Statements by Insurance Companies and Mutual Insurance Companies’ (becomes effective on 1 January 2020; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 05.08.2019);

Regulation on the Bank of Russia Financial Supervision Committee No. KFN-2019, dated 2 August 2019 (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 06.08.2019);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-59/65, dated 26 July 2019, ‘On Indicating Fee-based Services in a Consumer Loan Application’;

Bank of Russia Methodological Recommendations No. 23-MR, dated 31 July 2019, for compiling indicators of Section 2 ‘Assets and Liabilities of the Reporting Bank Vis-à-Vis Resident Debitors (Creditors)’ of the reporting form 0409410 ‘Information on Authorised Bank’s Assets and Liabilities by Currency and Country’.

07 August 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI