Greetings to 2019 Mashuk North Caucasus Youth Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the last decade, your project has become a real magnet for gifted, active and ambitious youth from many Russian regions and foreign countries. Every year it attracts a larger number of participants and organises various substantive events aimed to develop the personal and professional potential of young people.

I am confident that the days you spend in the Stavropol Territory will be filled with creativity, camaraderie and meetings with interesting people representing the government, public organisations, businesses, sports and media. Of course, you will also be able to relax and get to know the indigenous culture, customs and traditions of the peoples of the North Caucasus.”

MIL OSI