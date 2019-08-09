Opening ceremony of XVIII World Police and Fire Games took place in China

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, the XVIII World Police and Fire Games started in the city of Chengdu, People’s Republic of China. These competitions are traditionally held every two years at various points of the planet.

Competitions will be held from August 8 to August 18 and will include more than 55 types of sports disciplines. This year, about a hundred Russian police officers announced their participation in more than 25 disciplines.

The MIA of Russia delegation was headed by Chief of the Tyumen Institute for Advanced Studies of the MIA of Russia staff, Major General of Police Vladimir Iogolevich and Chief of the Division for organization of physical training and sports of the MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel, Colonel of Internal Service Konstantin Zaitsev.

The festive opening ceremony of the XVIII World Games began with a grand parade of the participating countries, during which our team proudly carried the flag of the Russian Federation and the banner of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Representatives of the organizing committee wished the athletes successful performances and declared the Games open.

At the end of the ceremony, a minute of silence commemorated the colleagues who died in the line of duty.

MIL OSI