Visit to Night Wolves Motorclub bike show

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

This was the 11th Shadow of Babylon bike show, organised by Night Wolves Motorclub in Crimea. The first biker convention took place near Mount Gasfort in 2009.

Shows staged by the Night Wolves are always devoted to patriotic topics. When preparing their events, the bikers find inspiration in episodes from Soviet and Russian history, mostly related to important military victories.

This year’s Shadow of Babylon show offers a large-scale performance featuring special effects and stunts, fireworks and music with popular Russian artists as headliners.

Speech at Night Wolves Motorclub bike show

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good day, my friends.

So glad to see you. It is especially heartening that you keep alive the tradition that was born ten years ago.

This is a wonderful place. I would like to emphasise that this is a wonderful initiative, a marvellous idea that brings together people interested in technology, bike aficionados and all those who love our Motherland will all their heart and soul.

This is a wonderful tradition that you have. It consists of keeping alive all the very best in the heart of every Russian, rooted in our remarkable, heroic history.

I am very pleased that these courageous and cool people serve as role models for youngsters in our country, showing them the right attitude towards Russia.

Congratulations on your tenth anniversary and I wish you all the very best.

Thank you.

MIL OSI