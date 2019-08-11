Greetings on 60th anniversary of Sheremetyevo International Airport

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past years this airport has made an invaluable contribution to the development of national civil aviation, while strengthening the international standing of our country as one of the established leaders in providing passenger and cargo transportation. Leading Russian and foreign companies have chosen Sheremetyevo as their base airport and reliable strategic partner.

Such impressive success is the result of the hard, intense, coordinated work of many generations and dynasties of airport workers – true professionals who are truly devoted to their work.

Today the staff of Sheremetyevo is adding to the list of established traditions, paying special attention to the modernization of the airport’s infrastructure, and implementing important projects for the transport industry.

And, of course, I would like to highlight your significant work in organising ceremonial receptions for participants and guests of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the FIFA World Cup and other large-scale international events our country has hosted.”

MIL OSI