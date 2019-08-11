Greetings on Constructor Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The construction complex is rightfully considered a basic, key branch of the national economy, and the profession of a builder, a creator, is treated with special respect within the society.

Implementation of large-scale programmes to develop industrial, energy, social, and transport infrastructure and, of course, to improve the quality of life for millions of people, ensuring that they receive modern, available housing largely depends on you, your competence, energy, and responsible attitude.

It is gratifying that while drawing on the experience and labor traditions of veterans, the current generation of Russian construction workers manages to successfully resolve tasks connected with the modernisation of the complex, increasing its competitiveness, actively implementing brave construction and engineering ideas and environmentally clean, safe technologies and materials, while working honestly, carefully, hard, building to last, as the saying goes.”

