Greetings to Russian Muslims

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads in part:

“One of the most important and most worshipped holidays for followers of Islam, which marks the end of pilgrimage to sacred places, serves to unite people and strengthen the imperishable values of love, kindness and mercy.

It is gratifying to know that Muslims in Russia preserve with care the richest cultural and spiritual heritage of their fathers and grandfathers, while cultivating among the next generation respect for the history, traditions and customs of their ancestors.

The life of a Muslim community is filled with rich deeds and endeavors: much attention is paid to the implementation of social and educational initiatives.

And, of course, we value the contribution of Muslim organisations in developing fruitful cooperation with state and public institutions, while supporting international and interreligious dialogue in our country.”

MIL OSI