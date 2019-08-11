Vladimir Putin watched the play Griffin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President watched a unique performance about the history of Sevastopol presented on the new stage of the Tauric Chersonese State Museum and Reserve.

Along with the President, the show was also attended by guests of honor Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets Golodets OlgaDeputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation , Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky Medinsky VladimirMinister of Culture , Metropolitan Tikhon of Pskov and Porkhov and Director of the Tauric Chersonese State Historical and Archeological Reserve Elena Morozova.

Activists of the Russian Schoolchildren’s Movement, students who participated in international festivals and contests, as well as Sevastopol’s public were also in the audience.

Griffin, based on a play created by Metropolitan Tikhon, is a large-scale theatrical project that integrates modern special effects and high-technology scenography with the architecture of ancient Chersonesus. The show premiered on July 27 on the new stage of the museum and reserve.

