Bank of Russia issues commemorative coins of precious and base metals (12.08.2019)

On 12 August 2019, the Bank of Russia issues commemorative coins ‘The Bremen Town Musicians’ of the Russian (Soviet) Animation series:

— silver coin in the denomination of 3 rubles,

— base metal coins in the denomination of 25 rubles in the regular and special design.

Description of the precious metal coin:

The silver 3-ruble coin (fine precious metal content 31.1 g, fineness 925) has a round shape and is 39.0 mm in diameter.

The obverse and reverse sides of the coin have a relief rim around the circumference.

The obverse of the coin features a relief image of the national emblem of the Russian Federation and the inscriptions ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (RUSSIAN FEDERATION) and ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (BANK OF RUSSIA), the coin denomination ‘3 РУБЛЯ’ (3 RUBLES), the year of issue ‘2019 г.’ (2019), the chemical symbol of the metal according to Mendeleev’s Periodic Table of Elements, fineness, the St. Petersburg Mint trademark, and fine metal content.

The reverse of the coin (Catalogue No. 5111-0406) features a coloured cartoon scene and the inscription ‘БРЕМЕНСКИЕ МУЗЫКАНТЫ’ (THE BREMEN TOWN MUSICIANS) around the upper circumference.

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage of the coin is 3 thousand pcs.

Description of the base metal coins:

The base metal coins in the denomination of 25 rubles have a round shape and are 27.0 mm in diameter.

The obverse and reverse sides of the coins have a relief rim around the circumference.

The edge of the coins is corrugated.

The obverse of the coins features a relief image of the national emblem of the Russian Federation, the inscription above it around the upper circumference ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (RUSSIAN FEDERATION) framed with paired diamonds on both sides, the Moscow Mint trademark on the right, and the three-line inscription in the centre of the coins under the national emblem ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (BANK OF RUSSIA), the coin denomination ‘25 РУБЛЕЙ’ (25 RUBLES), the year of issue ‘2019 г.’ (2019).

The reverse side of:

— the regular design coin ‘The Bremen Town Musicians’ (Catalogue No. 5015-0029) features a relief cartoon scene and the inscription ‘БРЕМЕНСКИЕ МУЗЫКАНТЫ’ (THE BREMEN TOWN MUSICIANS) around the upper circumference,

— the special design coins ‘The Bremen Town Musicians’ (Catalogue No. 5015-0030) features a coloured cartoon scene and the inscription ‘БРЕМЕНСКИЕ МУЗЫКАНТЫ’ (THE BREMEN TOWN MUSICIANS) around the upper circumference.

The mintage of:

— the regular design coins is 450 thousand pcs,

— the special design coins is 50 thousand pcs.

The new coins are legal tender of the Russian Federation and are mandatory for acceptance for all kinds of payments without any restrictions at their face value.

12 August 2019

