Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 12 August 2019, the Bank of Russia issues commemorative coins ‘The Bremen Town Musicians’ in the Russian (Soviet) Animation series.

These coins will be minted in three designs:

– a silver coin in denomination of 3 rubles – 3 thousand pcs;

– coins of base metals in denomination of 25 rubles in a regular and special (coloured) design – 450 thousand and 50 thousand pcs respectively.

12 August 2019

