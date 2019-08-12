Gas production directorate celebrates anniversary with track-and-field race

Source: Gazprom

Background

The key areas of activity of Gazprom Dobycha Orenburg are production, treatment, and transportation of hydrocarbons and a number of commercial products of partner companies.

The main source of raw materials for the company is the Orenburgskoye oil, gas and condensate field that contains unique components including methane, ethane, propane, butanes, helium, mercaptans, etc. This is why the Orenburg Gas Processing and Helium Plants of Gazprom Pererabotka produce dozens of types of commercial products.

Gazprom Dobycha Orenburg is a subsidiary of Gazprom and Gazprom Pererabotka.

The enterprise includes 10 separate structural units.

The company has 5,600 employees.

