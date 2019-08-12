Gazprom Dobycha Yamburg helping children’s oncology center in Yekaterinburg

Source: Gazprom

Background

Gazprom Dobycha Yamburg is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom. It operates in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area.

The company is focused on gas and gas condensate production. Gazprom Dobycha Yamburg holds licenses for the development and production of hydrocarbons from the Yamburgskoye and Zapolyarnoye fields and is preparing for commercial production the Severo-Kamennomyssky, Kamennomysskoye-Sea, Obsky, Chugoryakhinsky, Tazovsko-Zapolyarny and Yuzhno-Parusovy subsurface areas, and, as part of joint ventures, the Parusovy, Severo-Parusovy and Semakovsky subsurface areas. The company is also responsible for the development of the Antipayutinskoye and Tota-Yakhinskoye fields.

Gas treatment is carried out at 14 comprehensive gas treatment units and 5 pre-treatment units.

Gazprom Dobycha Yamburg employs over 11,000 people. The company is headquartered in Novy Urengoy.

MIL OSI