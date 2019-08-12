MIA of Russia team made successful start at XVIII World Police and Fire Games

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Today was the first day of competitions at the 18th World Police and Fire Games in Chengdu, China. Representatives of the Russian MIA have shown decent results, having already won 14 awards.

The first medal in the treasury of the Russian MIA team was brought by the team standard bearer – police patrol officer of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Ulyanovsky” Senior Ensign of Police Sergei Prokhorov. He won silver in swimming at a distance of 400 meters.

Two gold medals in the same kind of sports were won by a police patrol officer of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Dimitrovgradsky” Senior Sergeant of Police Kira Volodina and a cadet of the V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the MIA of Russia Private of Police Anastasia Serpionova.

On the same day, good luck smiled twice at Russian athletes in the half marathon: a convincing victory was won by a police patrol officer from Ulyanovsk, Captain of Police Sergei Emelyanov and Junior Inspector of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Naberezhnye Chelny, Ensign of Police Konstantin Permitin,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.

MIL OSI