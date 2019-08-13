Criminal case was initiated against driver who had committed an accident in which five people died

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Shakhovskaya in the Moscow Region instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime under part 5 of Article 264 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The traffic accident occurred on August 11 at the 158th km of the M-9 Baltia highway. A man, driving a truck, while moving towards Moscow collided with two foreign cars. After the incident, one of them, drove into the oncoming lane, collided with a minibus and slid into a ditch with subsequent rollover. Five people were killed in the accident and eight more were hospitalized in a medical institution with injuries of varying severity.

The truck driver was detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is ongoing,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI