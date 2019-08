Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

13-08-2019

On August 13, 2019, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the U.S. Congressman from the State of Illinois Michael Quigley.

The interlocutors discussed regional security, possibilities of Belarusian-American cooperation in trade, economic and humanitarian spheres. The importance of additional efforts to strengthen trust in bilateral relations was stressed.

MIL OSI