Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus E.Shestakov meets the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

13-08-2019

On August 13, 2019, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Evgeny Shestakov, received copies of credentials from the newly arrived Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Belarus Ermek Ibraimov.



During the meeting, the parties confirmed the friendly nature of the Belarusian-Kyrgyz relations, as well as discussed the development of bilateral cooperation.

