Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, July 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2018

January – december 2018

2019

January

July

January

March

April

June

July

A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

3.00

2.97

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

up to 1 year

5.75

6.77

6.61

6.97

7.74

7.74

7.71

7.88

over 1 year

7.37

9.07

7.40

8.35

8.74

8.48

10.60

10.11

natural persons

demand

0.19

0.22

0.26

0.19

0.64

0.14

0.36

0.47

up to 1 year

6.63

8.34

8.20

8.72

8.82

8.78

9.03

8.91

over 1 year

10.00

10.87

11.13

11.85

12.21

12.34

12.62

12.61

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.62

11.37

11.30

11.13

11.21

11.36

11.34

11.44

over 1 year

11.41

10.67

10.61

10.78

10.46

9.92

10.77

10.74

natural persons

up to 1 year

9.61

8.70

9.03

9.13

9.55

9.28

9.33

8.92

over 1 year

11.42

11.32

11.32

10.89

11.44

11.42

11.75

11.37

B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.20

0.14

0.12

0.20

0.20

0.10

–

0.10

up to 1 year

1.62

1.02

1.20

0.98

1.59

1.27

1.05

1.48

over 1 year

1.86

1.39

1.43

1.61

1.65

1.79

0.75

2.02

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

up to 1 year

0.67

0.67

0.65

0.76

0.79

0.88

0.77

0.75

over 1 year

1.62

1.76

1.64

2.23

2.36

2.32

2.36

2.02

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

5.23

4.59

4.68

4.28

4.26

4.36

4.42

4.33

over 1 year

6.29

6.47

5.82

6.05

5.34

5.24

5.40

5.42

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

MIL OSI