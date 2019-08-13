Performers of the Cultural Center of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region gave a concert at the MIA of Russia Main Clinical Hospital

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, Colonel of Internal Service Aleksey Rebrov and Chief of the MIA of Russia Medical and Sanitary Unit for the Ryazan Region, Major of Internal Service Andrei Pyko, have visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, where five officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region are currently being treated. Police officers, being part of the Ryazan police combined detachment on a service trip to the North Caucasus region, got injuries of varying severity as a result of a traffic accident while traveling in the Republic of Dagestan.

Chiefs of the MIA Administration visited the staff members in wards, presented gifts, giving them words of moral support, talked with the leadership of the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the attending physicians.

Aleksey Rebrov noted that the hospital staff were doing everything possible to cure and rehabilitate the victims, the policemen were surrounded with attention and care, they received all the necessary assistance in full and of decent quality. He expressed sincere gratitude to the staff of the institution for their high professionalism, handed gifts and letters of thanks to the doctors. According to Andrei Pyko, there was a positive trend in the state of the victims, they were in a good mood and focused on recovery and prompt return to duty.

A pleasant surprise for all patients and staff of the hospital was a wonderful concert organized on the initiative of the leadership of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region. It was attended by performers of the Cultural Center of the MIA of Russia Administration, famous singers Vladimir Levkin, Alexey Hvorostyan and the Strelka group. The hall for two hours was immersed in the atmosphere of a musical festival, positive emotions and thunderous applause. The musicians of “Diapazon” group – the winners of several musical creativity festivals of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “Shield and Lira” – surprised those present with energetic and fiery performance of cover versions of loved by everyone pop and rock compositions. Russian pop stars pleased the audience with their hits.

