Russian MIA team continues its successful performance at World Police and Fire Games

The fight in heavyweight between real epic hero from the Ryazan Region, Captain of Police Andrei Volkov and a Chinese heavyweight was recognized as a most spectacular one. Under the onslaught of Russian power in a fierce struggle, the host of the competition had to surrender. Police captain Andrei Volkov took the gold medal.

On the same day, in another part of the city, Major of Police Olga Rumyantseva proved that orienteering in China was not too difficult for a police senior precinct officer from the city of Cherepovets, Vologda Region.

The girl was the first to overcome an unknown distance at given points and added another gold medal to the treasury of the Russian MIA team.

In arm wrestling, two of our athletes won 4 medals. With his left hand Lieutenant Colonel of Police Aleksandr Bogdanov from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tyumen Region brought the team the bronze in the absolute age category and the gold in his own category – 40 plus.

That was not the end to the success of the team. An officer of the MIA Administration on Transport for the North-Western Federal District, Senior Sergeant of Police Imran Navruzaliev, with his left hand took gold and with his right – silver in arm wrestling.

The fight on the tatami continues, and in addition, boxing fights are starting very soon, where our athletes are also represented.

