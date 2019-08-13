Russian swimmers in China won 17 gold medals

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Triumphal victory of the Russian MIA in the mixed relay race and endless emotions – Russian swimmers will bring all these home. Swimming competitions among representatives of law enforcers ended in China.

The second day of the aquatic competition began non-standardly with an award ceremony. In the evening, the organizers decided to hold a swim for participants whose starts were postponed for technical reasons.

The efforts given to the sudden swim turned into gold for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. Inspector of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region, Captain of Police Vadim Fetisov quickly covered a hundred-meter in breaststroke.

Mixed relay champions have become real heroes of the swimming competitions. Athletes of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia became the first among the strongest rivals. Chief of the Chair of fire and tactical and special training of the Ufa Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Lieutenant Colonel of Police Oleg Noskov, cadet of the V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia private of Police Anastasia Serpionova, Police Ensign of the Patrol Service of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Ulyanovsky” Vladislav Sery and officer of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory Major of Police Valery Permyakov finished ahead of the team of the Hong Kong and China in the most prestigious group discipline of the program – mixed relay.

It allows a maximum age range and joint performance of the strongest athletes among men and women. Due to the crawl swimming technique, the relay race is considered to be high-speed.

The swimmers of the Russian IMIA team won 37 medals, of which 17 were gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze.

