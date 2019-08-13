Suspects of illegal entrepreneurship were detained in Volgograd

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region, together with the regional FSB Department and with the participation of Rospotrebnadzor and Rosselkhoznadzor, detained suspects of illegal entrepreneurship.

It was established that a citizen of one of the neighboring countries, in the absence of registration as a legal entity or individual entrepreneur, carried out the production and sale of fake chemicals products for protection ща plants from harmful insects.

He involved three residents of Volgograd and the region in the illegal activities. In the Kirovsky, Krasnooktyabrsky and Dubovsky districts, the offenders equipped clandestine laboratories in which chemicals were produced.

The raw materials for the production were mainly products with shelf-life expired about 30 years ago, as well as cheapest ingredients. The counterfeit product was made in a concrete mixer with the addition of soda, chalk and other bulk solids, the composition of which will be established during forensic examination.

The suspects packed finished product in bags and sacks, on which labels made at a printing house were glued.

Subsequently, the product was sold to wholesale buyers from the Volgograd Region and other regions of Russia.

According to investigators, the preliminary amount of illegally obtained income exceeded 18 million rubles.

During searches in warehouses, as well as at the places of residence of the defendants, documents and draft records, printing products with logos of official manufacturers, paper and plastic packing, as well as over 2 tons of the ready for sale product were seized.

On this fact the investigators initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 171 of the RF Criminal Code.

For the alleged organizer the court selected a preventive measure in the form of the house arrest, for the three accomplices – in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance.

Operational-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of illegal activity continue,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI